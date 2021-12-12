Consumers Energy offering free pizza to communities impacted by storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy is giving away free pizza to families impacted by this weekend’s power outages.

Families in Ionia can pick up a free large pizza at Olivera’s Restaurant on Sunday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Those in Cedar Springs and the surrounding communities can also receive a free pizza at the Nonno’s Homestyle Italian & Pizzeria from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Consumers Energy says this is their way of helping customers affected by this weekend’s windstorm, and to say ‘thank you’ for the communities patience and cooperation as crews work quickly and safely to restore power.

Saturday morning, wind gusts topped over 55 mph throughout the West Michigan area damaging trees, power poles, and over 2,200 power lines.

Consumers Energy reports that 350 crew members will continue restoration efforts today and tomorrow.