Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy said crews will be out working to restore power to thousands following a weather system that brought high winds across the state Saturday.

In a press release, the power company said that their goal is to restore power to all 50,000 customers by the end of the day Sunday. Consumers added that they have sent out 400 people in addition to 100 crews and electric service workers.

“Winds that exceeded 50 MPH today knocked down branches, limbs and entire trees from the Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids area moving north and east across the state.” Tim Sparks, Consumers Energy’s Officer, said.

Additional crews will be joining this evening.

Sparks urged people to stay around 25 feet away from any downed power lines and to report any issues to 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Customers can also report an outage and check the status of outages by visiting ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter.