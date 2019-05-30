Consumers: Bird caused power outage

Update: Most customers’ power has been restored as of 12:20 p.m. Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — About 2,800 Consumers Energy customers have lost power around 28th Street in the Grand Rapids area.

The outage was first reported around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Consumers Energy says the outage was caused by a bird that flew into a substation and damaged equipment inside. Officials say the bird has died.

A crew has been assigned to address the problem.

Consumers Energy says power is expected to be restored around 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Online:

Outage map