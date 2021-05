GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids has started work on improving Rosa Parks Circle today.

The project begins on the 20th anniversary of “Ecliptic,” the name for the large work of art done by Maya Lin, which includes the amphitheater.

Improvements will include work on the stage, the restrooms and granite throughout the park. There will also be a new bus shelter, benches and signs.

The $2.8 million project is expected to be done by late summer.