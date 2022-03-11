Construction projects bring changes to River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple construction projects this summer are causing changes to be made to all three River Bank Run races on May 14.

The construction projects in downtown Grand Rapids have caused organizers to change the traditional start and finish locations for the 45th anniversary race. This year’s race is slated to follow a similar route to the original 1978 course and run the opposite direction from previous years.

“It’s not easy to make these changes – so many final details are still being worked through,” organizers said in a press release.

New course maps:

In addition to the in-person race on May 14, there are virtual events for the 25K, 10K, 5K and 5K walk. The virtual races can be completed between May 1 and 31.

