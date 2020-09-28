Construction on S. Division continues as pavement fixed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews were forced to rip up a recently repaved stretch of S. Division Avenue after a mistake with the original work was discovered.

The affected roadway is north of Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids’ Heartside neighborhood.

The road was supposed to be open by Sept. 25. The additional work means it’s still closed for now, and it’s not yet entirely clear when it will reopen because some of the work is weather-dependent. If the pavement can be replaced Tuesday, the road could reopen early next week.

City officials told News 8 the exact cause of the mistake is not yet clear, but that the contractors have been cooperative in fixing it. They are covering the cost of removing the old pavement and replacing it.

The stretch of S. Division has been under construction since late March. There was also some related infrastructure work in the same area last year.