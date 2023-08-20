GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Montessori Elementary School will start classes two days later than expected because of construction, the district announced Sunday.

The school was set to start on Tuesday with the rest of the Grand Rapids Public Schools district but students will instead return on Thursday. The delay is due to “unexpected” construction delays, the district said.

The GR Montessori Elementary School building has been under construction throughout the summer for renovation, adding air conditioning and an upgraded heating system. Because of supply and construction delays, staff wasn’t able to get into the school with enough time to prepare for students to return for the year, according to the district.

“Our team pushed really hard to keep the first day of school on schedule. We’ve made significant progress and are confident the building would have been ready in time for the start of school. Nonetheless, it became apparent that our staff needed more time to set up classrooms and get prepared to welcome scholars,” said GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby. “After visiting the school over the weekend and talking with the building staff, we decided that a delayed start was most appropriate.”

Renovations on the building will continue through the fall, GRPS said.

Grand Rapids Montessori Middle High School and the rest of the district are not affected by the changes and are still set to start school Tuesday.