GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Confluence, a multiday festival held in Grand Rapids in September, announced expanded collaborations with Ferris State University and Grand Valley State University.

FSU is the presenting sponsor of the Maker Expo, highlighting the university’s and Kendall College of Art and Design’s product design and engineering technologies. It will also co-produce the festival’s esports competition, according to a Confluence news release.

GVSU is the presenting sponsor of the family-friendly Future Innovators Zone, which will host STEM activities with faculty and staff from its Padnos College of Engineering and Computing designing experiential learning opportunities for attendees, the release said.

Confluence, which organizers say highlights the convergence of art, music, science and technology, will take place on Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23, in Grand Rapids. The latest updates and more information on the festival can be found online.