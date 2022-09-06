GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Confluence Festival, a multiday festival that will be held in Grand Rapids this month, announced collaborations with multiple local universities. It includes Western Michigan University, Ferris State University and Michigan State University.

WMU-Grand Rapids will take part in the Maker Expo and host the first-ever Confluence Robotics Expo, according to a festival news release.

FSU will support the Innovation Showcase and compete in the festival’s esports competition, the release said. Aquinas College, Davenport University and Grand Valley State University will also be competing in the festival’s Rocket League esports tournament.

Through its Spartan Innovations and MSU Science Festival, organizers say the university is sponsoring the overall festival.

Organizers said Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University will design commemorative trophies and takeaways for the competition.

Confluence Festival, which organizers say highlights the convergence of art, music, science and technology, will take place on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 in Grand Rapids. The latest updates and more information on the festival can be found online.

The festival will take place during ArtPrize, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 2.