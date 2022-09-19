GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Confluence Festival will take place in downtown Grand Rapids this weekend.

The festival will kick off with a music showcase at 7:30 p.m. Friday. It will continue on Saturday, with festivities happening from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Studio Park. Festival organizers say the event aims to explore what happens when art, music, science and technology converge.

“Confluence is a multidimensional festival with a whole lot of things going on. We look at innovation that’s happening across West Michigan, bring it all to downtown Grand Rapids,” Confluence Festival Director Brian Cohen said.

The festival is free to attend. More information can be found at confluencefest.com.

