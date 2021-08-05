Confluence Festival announces lineup of music showcases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Confluence Festival, a multiday festival that will be held in Grand Rapids this September, announced the full lineup of musical artists.

The full lineup of artists to perform are:

Robert Delong, of Los Angeles.

Pat Lok, of Los Angeles.

Old Man Saxon, of Denver.

The Lasso, of Detroit.

Dÿlan, of Mount Pleasant.

Savon, of Grand Rapids.

Mail Order Monsters, of Grand Rapids.

The festival, which organizers say highlights the convergence of art, music, science and technology, will be held from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25 at Calder Plaza. All events are free and open to the public.

For three days, the Confluence Festival will transform Calder Plaza and display what communities in West Michigan have to offer.

Organizers say the festival will feature a music showcase, an innovation showcase, “a 360-degree multisensory Art Takeover of Calder Plaza” and more.

The latest updates and more information on the festival can be found online.

ArtPrize, the world’s largest art competition, is also returning this year and runs Sept. 16 through Oct. 3.