GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Confluence, a multiday festival held in Grand Rapids in September, announced it will expand this year’s esports and robotics programming.

The Innovation Showcase will host a Super Smash Bros. tournament. It will feature top collegiate and high school esports teams from across the Midwest, including the University of Michigan and Michigan State University, according to a Confluence news release.

The Robotics Expo and Parade will feature 20 local middle and high school teams that present demos and take part in a robot parade, the release said.

Confluence, which organizers say highlights the convergence of art, music, science and technology, will take place on Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23, in Grand Rapids. The latest updates and more information on the festival can be found online.