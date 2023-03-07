GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A conference aimed at helping African American students in their professional lives will take place Wednesday at Grand Rapids Community College.

The African American Male Achievement Conference will take place at 9 a.m. at the GRCC Field House, located at 111 Lyon St. NE. It is back in-person after going virtual for the past couple of years due to the pandemic.

Javonte Tubbs with Urban League of West Michigan said the conference has grown since it first started.

“Our goal is to try to get 1,000 to 1,100 African American men from GRPS and other surrounding districts all into the conference at GRCC,” Tubbs said. “We want to get them into a circle of professionalism, where they can have the opportunity to be connected when they graduate and have some opportunities to move into some professional employment.”

He said it will be a good opportunity to make connections.

“It’s not what you know at the time, it’s who you know. So, if nothing else, come down, make some connections, get some new people in your social circles who might be able to help you out once you graduate,” he said.

Participants can register the day of, Tubbs said.