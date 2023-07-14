GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Condado Tacos has partnered with Feeding America to help supply meals to families across the country and you can help by eating tacos.

Earlier this month, the Mexican cuisine restaurant introduced its new Southwest Midwest taco. Part of each purchase of it will go toward a $100,000 donation goal.

“We are thrilled to launch our most significant charitable partnership for Condado Tacos and make a real impact to improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods,” founder Joe Kahn said in a statement. “When I started Condado in 2014, it has always been a focus of ours to make a difference to help those less fortunate and in need of hunger relief, and this partnership makes a statement for Condado Tacos to give back in a meaningful way.”

Condado Tacos introduces its new summer menu items. (Condado tacos)

The $100,000 donation goal will help pay for 1 million meals from Feeding America. On top of the donations, Condado employees will be given select time off from their shifts to volunteer at local food banks.

“Our employees have told us that they want to give back. They want to be able to experience firsthand how they are making their communities a better place and this is really a tangible way for them to do that,” Sara Kear, the chief marketing officer at Condado, said.

The new double-decker taco features roasted chicken on a Sweet Lucy shell.

Condado has also announced a few other new items just for the summer including a new chorizo taco, street corn guacamole and a slushie margarita. These new items will be available until Oct. 2.