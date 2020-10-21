When Condado Tacos will open on Grand Rapids’ West Side

A Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. photo posted Oct. 12, 2020 shows a sign above the future home of Condado Tacos, located at 449 Bridge Street NW.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan’s first Condado Tacos is coming to Grand Rapids’ West Side.

The restaurant, which specializes in custom-made tacos, is moving into the ground floor of Bridge Street Lofts, located at 449 Bridge St. NW. A sign is already hanging above the storefront and construction is underway.

“We will absolutely be opening our doors next year,” said Hannah Vlk, brand manager for Condado.

Condado’s build your own tacos start at $3.60. The menu also includes taco bowls, salsa, chips, queso and a variety of guacamoles. Vlk says there’s plenty of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options created from ingredients delivered daily to restaurants.

Condado restaurants are all company owned. Grand Rapids will be home to the company’s 21st location. Michigan’s three other Condados are in the Detroit area.

“We are very excited about bringing Condado Tacos to Grand Rapids and we can’t wait to be a part of such a dynamic community. That area of Bridge Street has great energy and is so close to downtown but also has a very walkable neighborhood feel to it. With all the amazing restaurants and nightlife in that area, Condado should fit right in,” Condado President Scott Shotter said in a statement to News 8.

Condado expects to employ about 70 people to run the Grand Rapids restaurant. It’s currently hiring managers and will begin recruiting hourly employees about five weeks before opening.

Condado also plans to tap five to seven local artists from the community to create a unique wall mural that reflects Grand Rapids’ history and culture.

“We celebrate the community that we’re joining and make a special space for residents to come and hang out,” explained Vlk.

The finished restaurant will include patio seating with a total capacity of 221 people.

Vlk says the Grand Rapids business will follow the COVID-19 protocol already used at other Condado restaurants, which includes sanitizing the space and surfaces, distancing tables, mandatory daily temperature checks and masks for employees. Guests must wear masks unless they’re seated and eating.

Greg Lobdell with 3Mission Design and Development says Bridge Street Lofts’ 44 upper floor units are “filling up fast.” The developer is in the process of filling the two remaining ground floor retail spaces but cannot announce what businesses are moving in at this time.