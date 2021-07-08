Concerts are back: The Intersection hosts first show since March 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the first time since March 2020, The Intersection in Grand Rapids opened its doors for a concert.

The show, held at Elevation inside the venue, had a big group of highly anticipated fans lined up before the doors opened at 7 p.m.

The first fan through the doors received a nice applause welcoming them back inside.

“It’s been 483 days since The Intersection was back up and running. To be the first band to break the silence and to be part of it is an honor and we’re stoked. We couldn’t be more excited,” said Jack Perry, a drummer with the opening band Snacks and Five.

The first concert at The Intersection in Grand Rapids since March 2020, when events were put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (July 8, 2021)

Under state guidance, it’s up to individual businesses to decide whether they require masks. None were required during The Intersection’s first concert back at the venue.

“I’m totally good and I feel like whatever is meant to be is the will of the way,” concertgoer Nicole Spicer said.

But health remains a concern. The venue is taking precautions to ensure cleanliness and promote safety by including hand sanitizer and encouraging staff to hand wash.

“We just ask that everybody follows the CDC guideline applicable to them. Please don’t enter the venue if you are sick or have any kind of symptoms,” said Scott Hammontree, the operating partner and talent buyer with The Intersection. “If you do become sick while here at venue, please ask manager on duty and we’ll refund your ticket and you can come to different show.”

Thursday night’s show is the start of a busy three days at The Intersection. The venue will host an outdoor show Friday and another indoor concert on Saturday.