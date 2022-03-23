GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Violence Against Women Act was first passed in 1994. It was the first U.S. federal legislation acknowledging domestic violence and sexual assault as crimes.

It also required the federal government to fund community services to help victims. The law expired in 2018, but Congress has since reauthorized it, and President Joe Biden signed it into law last week.

But there’s still a “boyfriend loophole” in the law, which YWCA West Central Michigan CEO Charisse Mitchell calls “dangerous.” The law only bans convicted domestic abusers from having guns if the abuser was married, lived with or had a child with the victim. It doesn’t cover dating relationships.

Statistics show the presence of a gun in domestic and dating violence situations increases the risk of homicide for women by 500%. In Michigan, firearms were used in more than 2,100 domestic attacks in 2020 alone.

The YWCA is encouraging supporters to contact state and federal officials to ask them to close the boyfriend loophole.

The YWCA of West Central Michigan has a hotline for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault that can be reached any time at 616.454.9922.

