Concerns raised over FDA plan to allow hearing aids with no prescription

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Food and Drug Administration has unveiled a plan to allow the purchase of hearing aids without a prescription.

More than 37 million Americans have trouble hearing but only one in five who need hearing aids actually use them, according to the agency.

Local specialists like Dr. Brittany Finkler with McDonald Hearing Services have concerns about over-the-counter hearing devices.

“A lot of those devices we in the field call a blanket amplifier,” Finkler said.

Finkler uses hearing aids herself and says the process is more complicated than just amplifying sound.

“It’s not like if you just take anything and raise it that that’s going to solve their problem. They really need something that’s digital that we can kind of pick and choose where they need the help,” Finkler said.

Audiologists conduct hearing tests using calibrated equipment in a sound-proof booth. Finkler is concerned that at home tests using headphones will not provide accurate results.

“We’re able to get a more direct and valid test by doing it that way versus somebody that’s listening to headphones in their living room, and we don’t know is the dog barking in the background or is there kids screaming as they’re running by,” Finkler said.

Deb Atwood, with Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services in Kentwood, is concerned about communication challenges when ordering or fitting hearing aids.

“Many of our deaf, deaf blind and hard of hearing do wear hearing aids but their first language is still American Sign Language,” Atwood said. “If they’re going to be going to OTC, in an OTC setting, how are they going to have access to an interpreter.”

Dr. Karen Jacobs, an audiologist who also works with the Lion’s Club to help people with the cost of hearing aids, says people might think there hearing loss is mild but it is actually more severe.

“I think it’s fantastic to get a lower cost option out there for people. My real problem is with the regulations or the rules or regulations as they’re being written now is it does away with all oversight, there is no medical clearance, there’s no hearing test,” Jacobs said. “Moderate hearing loss is a 50% hearing loss. If you have a moderate hearing loss it’s been a long time since you had normal hearing.”

The FDA is accepting public feedback on the proposal and expects to finalize regulations soon.