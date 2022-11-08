GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Innovation Central High School and Grand Rapids Montessori Middle High School have been closed over concerns that a wall could collapse.

Grand Rapids Public Schools says that worries about the integrity of a wall arose Tuesday at the the building the two schools share, which has been under construction. The area of the wall was blocked off to students because of the construction, GRPS said in a release.

The schools will be closed on Wednesday. Classes will meet virtually starting on Thursday.

Students and teachers who need to pick items up can be escorted into the building on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Students were not in the building on Fountain Street NE at College Avenue Tuesday because of the election.

Grand Rapids Montessori Academy is in a different building and is not impacted, GRPS said.