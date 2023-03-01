GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The New York Times investigation that revealed migrant children were hired as workers at a food manufacturer in Kent County has sparked outrage and concern about hiring practices.

Mike Fettig, CEO of Fettig Jobs, an employment agency here in Grand Rapids, said his agency uses screening techniques to vet each client before referring them to a local company.

He said most staffing agencies in West Michigan are a gateway to great career opportunities for thousands of people and doesn’t think the instance in the story is common practice in West Michigan.

Fettig encourages employers to create a good auditing practice to do their own vetting using software like ‘E-Verify.’