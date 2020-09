COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD)—Kent County Sheriffs say a gun store was broken into Saturday morning.

Police responded to an alarm just before 6 a.m. from Flashpoint Firearms on Alpine Ave NW in Comstock Park. When they arrived, they found the front door had been smashed. Police say the person stole a number of items from the store.

Officers say there were not any injuries from the break-in.

Anyone with information should contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.