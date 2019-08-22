Competency now at center of former doc’s federal case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former doctor’s competency will be the center of a hearing in a federal courtroom next month.

Richard Piazza faces multiple charges, including allegations he wrote bad prescriptions for opioids to feed his own drug habit.

Court records show a hearing Sept. 12 will discuss a competency exam a judge granted in May. 

Piazza previously worked for the Society of Healing Arts Institute in Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood and at a Stanton clinic through Sheridan Community Hospital.

Target 8 found a former co-worker attempted to report Piazza’s bad behavior during his time in Stanton. The hospital’s CEO, Randy Flechsig, denied turning a blind eye to concerns.

His appearance next month could result in a judge deciding whether Piazza should face a federal trial.

