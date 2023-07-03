GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of robbing a Grand Rapids bank last month has been ordered to undergo a forensics exam to determine his competency, despite the man’s insistence that such an exam isn’t necessary.

Timothy Andrew Crane appeared in Grand Rapids District Court on Monday, where his attorney requested the competency evaluation to determine if Crane understands the charges against him and can assist in his own defense.

During the hearing, Crane told Judge Michael Distel he didn’t need the forensics evaluation and is competent, according to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker, who was in the courtroom on Monday.

The judge ordered the competency evaluation, which could take several weeks to complete.

Crane, 30, was returned to the Kent County Jail, and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Grand Rapids police on June 22 were dispatched to the Comerica Bank branch at 99 Monroe Avenue NW on a report of a bank robbery.

A bank employee reported that a man wearing a black durag and dark sunglasses passed a note announcing the robbery and demanding $1,200, court records show.

The bank teller said she “opened her cash drawer and handed the suspect everything she had in her till,’’ according to a probable cause affidavit. The suspect took the money and left the bank.

The suspect was recognized from surveillance video by two Grand Rapids officers. They reported having had previous contact with the man, court records show.

Police recovered discarded clothing that matched a description of what the suspect was wearing, as well as a black backpack similar to what the suspect was seen carrying, according to court records.

Inside the backpack, “numerous pieces of mail and paperwork with Timothy Crane’s name on them were located,’’ court records show. “Additionally, multiple prescription pill bottles belonging to Timothy were found inside the backpack.’’

A warrant charging Crane with bank robbery was issued and he was booked into the Kent County Jail on June 24. The felony charge of bank robbery is punishable by up to life in prison.

Crane is no stranger to the criminal justice system. He has several convictions dating back to 2010 and was on probation for an unarmed robbery conviction last year in Kent County.