Companies search for right uses for cannabis meds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The CEO of GW Pharmaceuticals, which developed the first cannabis-based medication to win federal approval, visited Grand Rapids this week to speak to health experts on the Medical Mile.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year approved Epidiolex to treat severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

“With that breakthrough, we’re starting to look at other medical conditions for both CBD (cannabinoids) but other molecules from the cannabis plant as well, including in conditions such as multiple sclerosis, perhaps in pain, perhaps in psychiatric conditions. Really, they’re the dawn of a new era, as far as we can see, for this area of science,” California-based GW Pharmaceuticals CEO Justin Gover told News 8 Tuesday.

He said patients were asking for cannabis-based prescription drugs.

“The patients wanted a prescription option derived from cannabis where they could understand the composition of the product, the safety profile, which patients it would work in,” Gover listed. “And physicians have embraced this, too.”

He said he was drawn to Grand Rapids to meet doctors who treat epilepsy in hopes of learning more about helping their patients.