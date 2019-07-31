Community surprises young GR patients with Play-Doh, toys

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Patients of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital got a special delivery from the community Wednesday when a truck showed up with thousands of tubs of Play-Doh.

The Grand Rapids hospital recently issued a public plea for Play-Doh and West Michigan responded in a big way, donating 10,000 tubs of it.

“These are things we wouldn’t be able to provide. It’s not reimbursable by insurance, so we rely on our community,” explained senior foundation specialist Devin Pierson.

“Play-Doh is something we can’t use over again, so once one of our kids gets Play-Doh, they get to keep it. So we go through a ton of Play-Doh,” she added.

Speedway stepped up to provide the delivery truck that dropped off the donations, which are expected to last for months and possibly years to come.

Children at the hospital Wednesday afternoon were also treated to toys Santa helped deliver by boat. The toys were donated as part of a toy drive by Tommy’s Watersports.