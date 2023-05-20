The 21st annual Stomp Out Stigma walk on May 20, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The community united Saturday for the 21st annual Stomp Out Stigma walk for mental health.

The walk started at the Steward Avenue parking lot on Grand Valley State University’s campus and continued along the Riverwalk.

The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan, ‘be nice.’, hosts the event each year. Organizers and volunteers say in order to get rid of stigmas around mental health, people must empower themselves and others.

“As hard as it is to confront somebody about things that are going on, do it,” Sammy Figurski said. “You never know what that one little sentence that you say can impact their day.”

It was free to participate in the walk. The nonprofit raised money at the event from donations, which will support the community’s mental health by getting resources into schools and businesses.