Community sharing childhood memories in 'Toys' exhibit Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Multiple generations of toys will be on display at the Grand Rapids Public Museum exhibit "Toys." [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Museum’s upcoming exhibit, "Toys," will remind many of their best childhood playtime memories. Generations of kids define their childhood by the toys they played with, and that is exactly what this exhibit will showcase.

The nostalgic exhibit opens Oct. 27 with the help of community members. Alex Forist, the Grand Rapids Public Museum curator, said sharing comes naturally with this exhibit.

“The great part about doing a toys exhibit is everybody's interested in helping out, everybody wants to share their toys,” Forist told 24 Hour News 8. The sharing is done enthusiastically, “It seems like everybody we talked to whether they were on staff, whether they were friends of friends, people we collaborated with were really actually excited about sharing their toys.”

7 Photos Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo showing part of the Grand Rapids Public Museum's new TOYS! exhibition, opening Oct. 27.

Photos: TOYS! at Grand Rapids Public Museum A photo showing part of the Grand Rapids Public Museum's new TOYS! exhibition, opening Oct. 27. A photo showing part of the Grand Rapids Public Museum's new TOYS! exhibition, opening Oct. 27. A photo showing part of the Grand Rapids Public Museum's new TOYS! exhibition, opening Oct. 27. A photo showing part of the Grand Rapids Public Museum's new TOYS! exhibition, opening Oct. 27. A photo showing part of the Grand Rapids Public Museum's new TOYS! exhibition, opening Oct. 27. A photo showing part of the Grand Rapids Public Museum's new TOYS! exhibition, opening Oct. 27. A photo showing part of the Grand Rapids Public Museum's new TOYS! exhibition, opening Oct. 27.

>>Photos: TOYS! at Grand Rapids Public Museum

Toys provided by the community can either be kept permanently by the museum or borrowed for the exhibit. Amanda Roozeboom is a community member that is gifting her toys — an opportunity she discovered through a friend who volunteers at the museum.

Roozeboom did not hesitate to donate her collection of Strawberry Shortcake dolls although she holds special memories of them.

“This was the very first toy that I bought with my own allowance money," Roozeboom said.

However, parting with them does not bring Roozeboom sadness.

“I was actually really excited to give them to the museum. Otherwise they would end up in a box in the basement, they're going to end up in a dumpster somewhere. This way a very special piece of my childhood is preserved forever and ever,” Roozeboom told 24 Hour News 8.

More information on the exhibit can be found at the Grand Rapids Public Museum website.

**Correction: A previous version of this article misspelled Alex Forist's last name as Florist. We regret the error, which has been fixed.