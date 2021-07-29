Community prepares for National Night Out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Law enforcement agencies across the nation are gearing up for the 2021 National Night Out.

It takes place Tuesday, Aug. 3. It’s a day where police and the community come together to build relationships.

Volunteers handed out 2,000 flyers and safety bags earlier this week to encourage neighbors to take part in the events, which will include food trucks, games and activities for the kids.

Organizers say getting to know your neighbors and local police officers is key to preventing crime.