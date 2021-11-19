Community holds flag football game to benefit Mel Trotter Ministries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s easy for some to ignore the homeless men and women in West Michigan and to pretend like they’re invisible.

Although passersby may not want to spare any change, it costs nothing to be kind to them. A group of West Michigan men are highlighting that in the simplest of ways.

They’re holding a flag football fundraiser at MSA Woodland to benefit Mel Trotter Ministries. The game will be held Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Organizers told News 8 they’re asking players or volunteers to donate $10 or $15 dollars to make a difference.

One of them said the fundrasier is personal, citing he’s been volunteering at Mel Trotter for eight years but scaled back because of COVID-19 restictions.

“We may not get to those in need because of this new phase of life, so, you know, I just decided having this event will be, you know, my way and a good way of giving back with all of these COVID stipulations,” said organizer, Taylor Foster.

A spokesperson for Mel Trotter said he’s thankful for the fundraiser, especially during the season of giving.

He said the organizers’ kindness is something that should be celebrated and projects like the flag football game only work when the community comes together.

“Really, at the end of the day, Mel Trotter is run off the generosity of this community, and it’s just great to see their passion, their creativity and their willingness to leverage their networks in this way to help other people,” said Eduardo Rodriguez, of Mel Trotter Ministries.

About 15 people have signed up to play, but organizers said they’re expecting at least 30 to participate by Sunday.