GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — “People are hurting right now, and rightfully so,” said Grand Rapids 3rd Ward City Commissioner Senita Lenear.

A community conversation surrounding the death of Patrick Lyoya and mental health resources is set to take place Thursday night. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ottawa Hills High School, multiple groups throughout Grand Rapids will hold a two-hour session.

At the WOOD TV8 Live Desk Thursday morning, Commissioner Lenear explained more on how the conversation is planned to go. Lenear and fellow 3rd Ward City Commissioner Nathaniel Moody are hosting the community conversation in partnership with multiple groups including the Black Impact Collaborative, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Grand Rapids Public Library, Mental Health Clinicians of Color in Grand Rapids, and Brigham Consulting. Nadia Brigham of Brigham Consulting will be moderating.

Lenear tells News 8 this session will include a Q&A presentation with panelists, followed by clinicians with Mental Health Clinicians of Color in Grand Rapids available to help with mental health needs. Commissioner Lenear hopes this open discussion will provide some help to those seeking it.

“Parents are worried for their children, and spouses are worried for their spouses and the list goes on and on,” Lenear said.

News 8 will be at the conversation at Ottawa Hills High School tonight and we’ll continue to update this story as we continue our coverage.