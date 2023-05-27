GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kids and adults visited the Blandford Nature Center for Bird Bonanza Saturday.

It’s the second year for the family-friendly event which celebrates birds and the outdoors.

“It’s always so much fun to bring these people together and just build community and inspire everybody to spend more time in nature because there’s nothing better,” Spencer High, founder of Querkus Creative, said. “When I started paying attention to the world around me and I saw the amount of diversity it got me hooked and it’s fun to see the birds and bring people together and celebrate nature.”

Experienced birders with the Grand Rapids Audubon Club led birding hikes and tours.

There are local vendors on site selling nature-inspired art and nature-themed books for people who want to further their inspiration after the event.

The event will last until 1:30 p.m. In case you miss out, GR Audubon Club offers weekly birding tours.