GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As part of ‘Reconnect on Campus’ week, community colleges in West Michigan will offer opportunities for people to learn about how they could potentially qualify for free tuition.

Michigan Reconnect covers free tuition for an associate degree or skills certificate at a Michigan community college. To qualify, you must be 25 years old, have lived in Michigan for a year or more, have a high school diploma or equivalent and have not yet earned a college degree. The program covers in-district tuition costs, so people who live out of district have to pay the difference.

Since the start of the program in February of 2021, more than 123,000 people in Michigan, 27,000 have enrolled, and at least 2,800 have already earned a degree or certificate.

People interested in learning more about the program can attend an informational event at Muskegon Community College on Wednesday, July 19, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. MCC will host a family picnic on the main campus and offer information about student support services, financial aid, and other resources. Those who cannot attend can participate in a virtual event on July 26 at 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids Community College will also host an informational session about Michigan Reconnect Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the first floor of Finkelstein Hall. Staff will be on hand to help people fill out an application, learn more about Reconnect, and get help with their FAFSA. Parking passes will be available for those who attend. You can RSVP for the event here.

To learn more about Michigan Reconnect or to fill out an application, visit here.