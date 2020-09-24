Community-based doula program focuses on women of color

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In hopes of addressing birth disparities affecting women of color, the Baxter Community Center in Grand Rapids is launching a community-based doula program.

Studies show that in Kent County Black babies are more than twice as likely to be born at a low-birthweight or die within the first year of life than white babies.

For women of color, Kiara Baskin, the manager of the community-based birth equity pilot program, says having an advisor who looks like them during a pregnancy is crucial.

“Of just the disparities within themselves, a lot of women aren’t familiar with what their options are,” said Baskin.

The program will train women of color to be doulas to help other Black and brown women during their pregnancies.

“Our program really is addressing those issues and those disparities by making sure that women of color have doula support and have access to care that’s culturally responsive,” said Baskin.

Any woman of color interested can register. The program will train them with everything they need to know.

Baskin says the focus will help mothers with birthing options, post-partum support and just staying overall healthy.

“Also just letting women know that they can seek a second opinion, they can switch obstructions or midwives, you know, at 37 weeks if they so choose, but really letting women know that they do have birth rights and that they’re able to advocate for themselves,” said Baskin.

Baskin says it’ll be harder for this issue to go away without support from all walks of life.

“Ultimately the birthing experience affects everyone. As we think about the systems in place, it’s really important for women to come alongside women of color and really advocate, you know, for the issues at hand,” said Baskin.

You can register for the Community-Based Birth Equity Pilot Program online. You can also email Baskin directly with questions at Kiara@baxtercommunitycenter.org.

Baskin says they plan to launch the program in January 2021.