GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Youth sports can have a great impact on not just young athletes also their families and communities. It’s why youth coach Christopher Lovelady is focused on making sure kids in Grand Rapids have an opportunity to get involved.

“I’m from Detroit, the east part of the state. A lot of opportunities weren’t available for myself and other childhood friends growing up so when I saw that there was an opportunity to do this type of work, I remember what my mentor told me — be who you needed at the time,” Lovelady said.

He started a foundation called All Good Sports with the goal of empowering youth through academics, athletics and affirmation. The Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation has been a close partner over the years.

“All Good Sports mean to be a good sport in all that you do. Not necessarily the sport and activities but more so your lifestyle of activities. It’s more so character development,” Lovelady explained.

He has been coaching a youth basketball league for years, but a $10,000 grant from the Grand Rapids Safe Alliances for Everyone Task Force allowed him to rebrand and relaunch the six-week league for 2022 completely.

The Nehemiah Project also played a large role in providing financial support for the Community Basketball League.

“The goal was to always use the grant towards covering the venue. It was really important that we opened up this opportunity for the community to be able to support our young people and to showcase their talent,” he said.

Lovelady said to make that possible, and they didn’t charge admission. Funds were also needed to make sure everyone looked unified, had their basic needs met and to cover referee costs.

“All of those things that incorporate a high-quality basketball tournament which every young person deserves,” said Lovelady.

Lovelady said the league might not be an end-all solution in terms of reducing violence. Still, it does help anti-violence initiatives by teaching teens responsibility and providing them with a safe space.

“We did host a Zoom meeting on Sundays for about an hour to go over some of the expectations and also keep them accountable to be where they need to be, to have a schedule. I did tell them if something were to happen on whatever side of town you are — let’s say you live over in that area — they won’t be able to identify you, or they can’t say that it was you because you were at a specific place at a certain time,” said Lovelady.

He also hopes that by investing in young people and encouraging them to take advantage of the available opportunities, they will, in turn, do the same for other young people in the future.

“We’re here to drop some seed. I may drop some seeds here. Someone else may water their seeds and then there will be a harvest. I believe it’s a seed for them. They have to develop that. Over time, they will go through life, it’ll start to water and once that light bulb flicks, then there is the harvest and then they’ll see I need to go and drop some seed and repeat that same process,” he said.

To learn more about the annual Community Basketball League, you can check out All Good Sports’ Facebook page.