Commitment on the course: Pair weds at golf show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pair of golf lovers who also love each other tied the knot at the West Michigan Golf Show on Valentine’s Day.

Shaya Perez and Keith Buege submitted a golf love story to radio station WLAV to win the wedding. The pair met at L.E. Kaufman Golf Course in Wyoming, where Buege works.

“For me it was the golf thing because we’re avid golfers,” Perez said. “We were like, ‘Golf show? OK. Wedding? Check. Yeah, let’s do this!'”

They were originally planning on getting hitched in October, but happily moved up the date when they won the WLAV contest. Perez said it was easier than expected to plan. Because they had only had a week to put things together, they didn’t have time to agonize over or second-guess any decisions.

“It went really fast,” Buege said. “Five days felt like one.”

The pair said their vows on a green grass fairway at the golf show, being held this weekend at DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown Grand Rapids.