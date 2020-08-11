Commissioners thank GRPD chief for strategic plan’s equity focus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Attempting to balance calls for reform and funding cuts and the concerns of the police unions, which believe officers are under siege, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Grand Rapids’ police chief.

As he presented his draft strategic plan to the city commission at its Tuesday morning work session, Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Payne started with this bold statement:

“My vision is that, in partnership with our community, we will become the safest mid-sized city with the most trusted police department in the United States,” he said.

He acknowledged the role of police in the development and enforcement of systemic racism. He said old methods of increasing police presence may decrease crime but they also have the unintended consequence of making the community feel harassed.

“I want to say to the community members who have been negatively impacted or treated unfairly by the police — that includes me — I am sorry,” Payne said.

The plan was met with praise from commissioners, even those who had been critical of GRPD in the past.

“I want to thank you, chief, for acknowledging the problematic history of policing, I think that’s really, really important in this moment for us to do and for your emphasis on empathy,” 1st Ward Commissioner Kurt Reppart said.

“I want you to know that I am in full support of this draft plan,” Commissioner Joe Jones of the 2nd Ward said.

“Thank you so much for that. I think it’s the beginning stages of healing for our community,” 3rd Ward Commissioner Senita Lenear said.

As part of the three-year plan, Payne promised to roll out a system that makes every officer a community policing specialist. That includes beat cops who can build relationships with neighbors instead of simply going from one call to another.

The chief said he wants his officers to embrace a “guardian mentality” when it comes to policing and listen to the community about how it wants to be policed.

“Equity must be woven into the fabric of every part of our organization,” Payne said.

GRPD also plans to use a mental and behavior response team that will decide when someone other than a uniformed officer should respond to things like mental health calls, homeless outreach, parking enforcement and neighborhood issues. The department is also looking at using a drone, which it called an “unmanned aerial system,” to check out situations to determine if an officer is needed.

The department already banned the use of chokeholds, which have caused the deaths of suspects elsewhere in the U.S. and been a key focus of police reform activists. However, GRPD says the hold can still be used in “situations where deadly force would be authorized.”

The plan calls on officers to use words rather than force unless necessary and to stop shooting at a moving vehicle unless the situation is life-threatening.

It also requires officers to intervene when excessive force is being used by a colleague and to report that behavior so internal affairs can investigate.

Payne pointed out that the plans depends on the same or even increases in police funding.

How it will be received by the community and the police union will be seen in the coming days. GRPD will host a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Aug. 17. After getting feedback, the plan should be finalized by Sept. 29.