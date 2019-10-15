Commission suspends alcohol sales at 4 Griffins games

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Van Andel Arena says there will be no alcoholic beverages served at four upcoming Grand Rapids Griffins hockey games.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has suspended the liquor license held by SMG Food and Beverage, the food and beverage provider for the arena, for hockey games on Oct. 23, 25, 26 and 30.

During those four games, no alcohol will be served in the arena, arena suites or hospitality areas. The arena says no alcoholic beverages can be brought into Van Andel at any time.

The temporary suspension comes after a Grand Rapids Police Department operation at a Griffins’ game on March 8. At that game, concessions staff and volunteers checked but failed to validate the vertical licenses of two patrons who were served alcohol, according to a news release from Van Andel. Michigan issues vertical licenses to people under the age of 21.

“We are very disappointed that there was a breakdown in procedures that led to these penalties. This is certainly not the norm. We have an exceptional track record of providing quality service by thousands of employees to more than 16 million patrons over the past 23 years. There have been no further incidents since this occurrence,” the news release said.

The arena says it has implemented policies to prevent a similar incident from happening again.