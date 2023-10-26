KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Abercrombie & Fitch is coming to Woodland Mall.

The clothing brand will open Friday at the mall near 28th Street and the East Beltline. It will be located in the JCPenney wing, Woodland Mall said in a Thursday release.

It will have aspects of the “gateway-themed store concept,” which was unveiled in 2022: a “light and bright space evoking a chic hotel lobby,” the mall said.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Abercrombie & Fitch to Woodland Mall just in time for the holiday season,” Kennedy Vancalbergh, Woodland Mall marketing manager, said in the release. “This is sure to be a key destination for shoppers looking for that effortless style. The store will offer everything from elevated basics and trendy activewear to semi-formal attire for special occasions.”

Woodland Mall recently opened women’s fashion store Versona, and construction is underway at entertainment venue Main Event.