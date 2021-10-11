Coming soon: Grand Vin wine shop ‘a good fit’ for Grand Rapids

In this Oct. 8, 2021 photo, a sign at 15 Ionia Ave. SW states Grand Vin is “coming soon.”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new wine shop is getting ready to open in downtown Grand Rapids.

Grand Vin is located at 15 Ionia Ave. SW, near the Van Andel Arena. The roughly 600-square-foot storefront was previously home to Go Java Coffee, which closed in July.

During its last meeting, the Grand Rapids Planning Commission unanimously approved the site plan and special use permit for Grand Vin.

“It seems like a good fit here,” said planning commission chair Kyle Van Strien.

(An Oct. 8, 2021 photo shows Grand Vin’s storefront, center, on Ionia Avenue SW in downtown Grand Rapids.)

The new wine shop is owned by certified sommelier Thomas Grimm and his wife, Kim, who also live in Grand Rapids. They plan to showcase smaller production wineries as well as some locally made, specialty grocery items.

“As both a woman and minority-owned small business, Grand Vin will strive to showcase producers that are aligned in the same breadth: family-owned producers, and producers that are woman and/or minority owned and operated. An additional emphasis will also be placed on producers who farm responsibly and ethically – organically, biodynamically and sustainably,” the business explained in documents submitted to the planning commission.

Thomas Grimm plans to “make wine more approachable” with a monthly wine club that introduces food pairings, private in-home wine tastings and free wine tastings in the store twice a week.

Grand Vin will utilize the former coffee shop’s bar for wine tastings. Each customer can sample up to three wines at Grand Vin and purchase bottles of wine to take home.

Grand Vin will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with possible extended hours on weekends, holidays and special occasions.

“As someone who has left the service industry during this whole ordeal and as someone who has a 7-month-old at home, we do not want to be open past 10 p.m.,” Thomas Grimm told planning commission members.

Grand Vin’s owners also plan to offer online ordering with curbside pickup.

The Grimms are waiting on one of the final, crucial items before they can open Grand Vin: their liquor license. So far, an opening date has not yet been set.