Coming soon: Beacon Corner Bar aims for November opening in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The family that owns San Chez Bistro is bringing seafood boils to downtown Grand Rapids.

Beacon Corner Bar and Coastal Fare is expected to open in November. Located at the corner of Fulton Street and Commerce Avenue SW, the restaurant will primarily serve up seafood from the East Coast, West Coast and “the Third Coast” of Michigan, says owner Cindy Lotterman-Schneider.

(A Sept. 22, 2021 photo shows the interior of Beacon Corner Bar and Coastal Fare located on Fulton Street West near Commerce Avenue NW in downtown Grand Rapids.)

The third concept for San Chez Restaurant Group, Beacon fills an empty niche in downtown dining, according to Lotterman-Schneider.

“Most of our seafood restaurants here in Grand Rapids are white linen or fancy,” she told News 8 last month. “I’m from the East Coast, so I wanted to bring a little bit of how I know seafood to be, which is super casual, super fun (and) easy, like boils, fries, bakes — things that can come out on the table and can be enjoyed by a lot of people.”

EMBRACING THE “SEASON OF SEAFOOD”

Lotterman-Schneider says Beacon will bring foods residents haven’t seen before in a restaurant — from whole artichokes to different dishes with clams, including littleneck clams, which primarily come from the Long Island Sound near where Lotterman-Schneider once lived.

(A Sept. 22, 2021 photo shows the interior of Beacon Corner Bar and Coastal Fare located on Fulton Street West near Commerce Avenue NW in downtown Grand Rapids.)

While the Schneider family is still finalizing Beacon’s menu, Lotterman-Schneider says it will evolve with the “season of seafood” and tastes of visitors.

“We’ll do the same thing we’ve always done at San Chez: introduce little features and then listen to the response of people. And if it’s liked, it gets on the menu (and) something else might fall away,” she explained.

“It’s going to be great. A lot of fun things coming out of this kitchen,” added Nolyn Schneider, regional manager of San Chez Bistro and ROAM.

(Blue tile mimics waves below the bar at Beacon Corner Bar and Coastal Fare in downtown Grand Rapids.)

On draft at Beacon will be seven craft cocktails with coastal flair. The drinks include Shark Bait, which is a twist on a New York sour; Pier Pressure, which is the restaurant’s take on an old Cuban, and another cocktail dubbed Starboard.

“Just being a prime spot in Grand Rapids, a lot of people are getting to-go cocktails very frequently. So making them delicious and quick is going to be the key to our success,” Schneider said.

BRINGING THE COAST INDOORS

(A Sept. 22, 2021 photo shows the ornate handles to the entrance of Beacon Corner Bar and Coastal Fare in downtown Grand Rapids.)

The new restaurant’s ambiance also transports people to the coast with bubble booths, rope-wrapped support beams, rippling blue tiling, Japanese floater buoys, porthole windows and door handles shaped like sirens.

ArtPrize artist Casey Scott added to the effect by adorning the walls with fish sculptures and a painted mural of an octopus.

(A Sept. 22, 2021 photo shows the octopus mural created by Casey Scott, located inside Beacon Corner Bar and Coastal Fare in downtown Grand Rapids.)

Among a cluster of high tables stands a long chef table covered in Petoskey stones given to the family by a regular patron. Lotterman-Schneider says their architect also gifted them the German-made Klepper sailboat hanging above the dining area.

“We expect this to be high traffic, a lot of fun, lively,” Lotterman-Schneider said of the refinished restaurant, which can hold 135 people.

(A Sept. 22, 2021 photo shows the chef’s table at Beacon Corner Bar and Coastal Fare, which was created using petoskeys.)

EVOLVING INTO BEACON

The space that’s now home to Beacon has taken on many roles from a hardware store in the early 1990s to Mezze Café in 2007. The Schneider family eventually turned the storefront into a breakfast café, then a private event space for San Chez Bistro.

(A Sept. 22, 2021 photo shows the interior of Beacon Corner Bar and Coastal Fare located on Fulton Street West near Commerce Avenue NW in downtown Grand Rapids.)

“But then the (Residence Inn) hotel came. And we felt the need to use this amazing corner space for more than just one event on a weekend, maybe, or two on a week. So that’s when we made the decision to demolish it in ‘19 and flip it around to a third concept,” Lotterman-Schneider said.

As construction progressed, so did the pandemic’s reach in West Michigan.

“COVID hit us and we shut down everything,” Lotterman-Schneider said. “Our restaurants remained closed or restricted in Michigan here for 453 days. It’s a big chunk of time. So we didn’t do anything here.”

When restrictions eased, Lotterman-Schneider restarted restaurant service at San Chez, with takeout orders for Roam also coming from San Chez. Both restaurants are now back open and construction restarted on Beacon this year.

“We’re very happy that the city of Grand Rapids and the locals supported us during our time where we were just doing takeout because there was no one in hotels. So it was really just local people that supported both of our restaurants, to keep us going,” she said.

REBUILDING BUSINESS

Lotterman-Schneider says business hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels, but she’s hopeful restaurant sales will close the gap by early next year.

“One of the biggest things about the downtown area is conventions, shows, people that work inside the office buildings. We’ve lost the daytime people for office. We’ve lost a lot of the people for shows. I know shows are being scheduled now, but we’re also seeing a lot of cancellations, so we’re just not quite there yet, but we’re getting there,” she said.

(A Sept. 22, 2021 photo shows the interior of San Chez Bistro in downtown Grand Rapids.)

Like many businesses, Lotterman-Schneider says her restaurants are having a tough time finding workers. Her team shrank about a third over the past 18 months of the pandemic.

“A lot of people went to grocery stores, a lot of people went to work for Amazon, a lot of people have situations with their children not attending school. That’s just now starting to slowly come back. So there hasn’t been any large indicator to bring people back. We thought, ‘Oh, unemployment benefits are done, people are going to come back,’ but that just didn’t happen. So we’re just doing what we do best, which is being very good employer,” she said.

(An archive photo shows San Chez Bistro’s storefront on Fulton Street West near Commerce Avenue NW in downtown Grand Rapids.)

Lotterman-Schneider says her family-owned business has created incentives to encourage workers to get vaccinated “to make it a safer, comfortable place to work.”

“We try to take care of our people. We always have, but it’s really a focus of ours right now, not to overwork people. People came back different. That’s all there is to it,” she said.

Lotterman-Schneider said the pandemic has taught her to focus on takeout more, which is still available during off-peak hours.