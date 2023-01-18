GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Comedian Aida Rodriguez is bringing her “Don’t At Me” standup tour to Dr. Grin’s Comedy Club in Grand Rapids this week.

Rodriguez is known for her Netflix and HBO Max comedy specials. She has also performed during LaughFest in the past and said it’s one of her favorite cities to perform.

Tickets are still available for the Jan. 19 through Jan. 21 shows. More information can be found at funnyaida.com.

