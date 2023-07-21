GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You can experience Colombian culture and cuisine here in Grand Rapids. A downtown business owner will introduce you to it Saturday afternoon.

Paola Carlson, owner of Pochis Sweet Designs, says she’s bringing Colombia to Ionia Avenue for the first-ever Independence Day festival in Grand Rapids. The country’s actual independence day is celebrated on July 20.

Carlson’s Colombian restaurant on 44 Ionia Avenue has served its customers a little taste of the culture for about three years.

She and others will bring out all their country’s flavors and traditions during the festival from noon until 10 p.m.

“If you’re coming to the festival, enjoy, look at everything that’s new. Look at the culture, very nice music, very nice food,” Carlson said. “All the different items everyone is thinking, this is the perfect opportunity for them to see all the parts of Colombia.”

Colombian culture is coming to Ionia Avenue for first Independence Day festival on July 22, 2023.

Colombian culture is coming to Ionia Avenue for first Independence Day festival on July 22, 2023.

Colombian culture is coming to Ionia Avenue for first Independence Day festival on July 22, 2023.

Colombian culture is coming to Ionia Avenue for first Independence Day festival on July 22, 2023.

Ionia Avenue from Weston Street to Oakes Street will be blocked off for the festival.