GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man with a history of drug offenses has been sentenced to 12.5 years in prison after police found a stash of drugs in his Grand Rapids apartment, including more than two pounds of fentanyl and a pound of cocaine.

Michael Ruffin, 32, was under investigation by the Kent Area Narcotics Enforcement Team for the sale and delivery of cocaine, according to court records.

That investigation, which included controlled buys, led police to his apartment, located off Three Mile Road NE east of Fuller Avenue.

During a search in early May, officers located drug packaging material, drug press machines and an electronic scale, court records show.

Officers found fentanyl, cocaine and more than seven ounces of methamphetamine, court records show. Officers also found two stolen handguns, according to records.

Ruffin was initially charged in state court. Felony information filed in July in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids charged Ruffin with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Once he gets out of federal prison, Ruffin will serve three years on supervised release. He had been facing up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

Defense attorney Mark Dodge wrote in a sentencing memorandum that Ruffin “is remorseful.’’

“He understands that he is facing the most severe penalty he has ever received for illegal activities and he is determined to avoid problems with the law in the future,” Dodge wrote.