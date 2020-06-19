Coffee shop pours out support to inner city program on Juneteenth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a new purpose, stronger meaning and deeper conversation behind each cup of coffee at Outside Coffee Company in Grand Rapids Friday.

“It’s about inspiring others and working together,” said Rico Padilla, co-founder of Dreams Take Work.

Outside Coffee Company owners initially thought they were going to close up shop to observe Juneteenth but then changed their minds, deciding to use the holiday to serve. They’re donating all proceeds from June 19 to Dreams Take Work, an organization founded by black and brown men.

“We’re beyond emotional about it, grateful for it,” Padilla said. “We are not expecting anything.”

Dreams Take Work founder Duke Turley Jr. said the money will help feed participating children breakfast, lunch and snacks. It will also fund upcoming hiking and camping trips for the kids this summer.

“All the profits are going to the inner city to help young people express themselves in a safe and fun environment,” Turley said.

The coffee shop owners said they’re humbled to help make the trips possible.

“It gives me chills to be able to help out genuinely,” co-owner Erica Lang said. “We fully believe in the work the Duke and Rico are doing.”

“We can’t change the world, but we can change our community in this small way,” Padilla said.