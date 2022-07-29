The ribbon-cutting for the newly renovated Our Hope Association residential treatment center in Grand Rapids. (Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is renovating parts of its treatment center to better serve people working to overcome substance abuse.

Our Hope Association, a recovery clinic focusing on women’s addiction recovery, expanded its communal kitchen, updated furnishings and added new interior finishes.

“We really want the women to feel comfortable during their time with us,” Our Hope Association development coordinator Holly Natte said.

Natte said the renovations will help clients in the healing process. She cited the larger kitchen specifically, saying the center focuses on family-style dinners and clients will now have more room to cook, sit and eat.

“We really focus on community living, so it’s very important to have a home where you feel comfortable, where we changed all the painting and new flooring to just make the environment more therapeutic for the clients during that healing process,” Natte said.

On Friday afternoon, Our Hope Association and CopperRock Construction, which executed the renovations, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to display the improvements. Natte said it was an opportunity to show what’s new and how the improvements will help those who are struggling.

“It’s to remind them that they’re not alone in this process and to have that community around them at all times,” Natte said.

Natte said funding for the project came from grants and donations.