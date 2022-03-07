Clemente Park in GR receives 2021-22 Park Design award

Undated photo of Roberto Clemente Park. (Courtesy of the city of Grand Rapids)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ Roberto Clemente Park, located at 546 Rumsey St SW, has been awarded the 2021-2022 Park Design award from the Michigan Recreation & Park Association (mParks).

The award is presented based on project purpose, local significance, innovation, aesthetic quality and functionality, mParks said.

In 2021, the park underwent significant improvements such as adding a new outdoor discovery area which features a play area, seating and an outdoor classroom. The park also added universally accessible concrete pathways, picnic shelter, all-gender restroom building and more.

In addition to upgrades at the park, there were improvements to the stormwater infrastructure that protects the Grand River and Lake Michigan. These upgrades include new bioswales, rain gardens, native meadow plantings and educational signage.

Undated photo of the stormwater management system at Roberto Clemente Park. (Courtesy of the city of Grand Rapids)

“The recognition from mParks confirms our belief that the combination of active community involvement, intentional design, and strategic partnerships creates meaningful park spaces,” David Marquardt, parks and recreation director, said in a press release. “We’re honored to have received this award and will continue to strive for innovative and community-focused design as we make improvements across the park system.”

