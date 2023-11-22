GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A parent whose complaint led to an investigation into the chief of staff at Grand Rapids Public Schools is questioning what came of it.

The parent, Seth Moore, told Target 8 on Wednesday that Chief of Staff Larry Johnson, who is also head of school security, threatened him over the phone.

“My family wants to pull my daughter from the district because we don’t feel safe,” Moore said.

Johnson returned to work this week after being placed on paid administrative leave.

Moore said his complaint was about safety at Harrison Park Academy, where his daughter, a second grader, waits for her school bus. He said he had complained several times, including at a public meeting in May and through emails, that young students, including his daughter, were sometimes waiting outside without adult supervision.

Seth Moore speaks with News 8 on Nov. 22, 2023.

“Somebody could have just walked up and taken a kid, and I was worried about that,” Moore said.

He said his last complaint led GRPS communications director Leon Hendrix to call him on Oct. 25. Johnson, a former Grand Rapids police officer, was also on that call.

“Larry came into the conversation very hot, ready to fight,” Moore said. “He immediately, off the jump, accused me of being a liar.”

Moore said the conversation, which was not recorded, lasted 22 minutes.

“He was like, ‘If you’re going to be a liar like this you’re going to have problems in your marriage,'” Moore said.

He said Johnson accused him of being a racist, then threatened him.

“He said, ‘You guys are all coming after me, you’re all coming after me. You want to come after me, Seth Moore? I’m coming after you. I’m coming after you, Seth Moore.'”

“I interrupted the conversation,” Moore continued. “I said, ‘Leon, are you still here?’ And he was flabbergasted. He confirmed he was present and he was hearing this.”

“Leon immediately called me back and apologized and indicated he was going to call the superintendent, and he was going to handle this.”

Larry Johnson, the Grand Rapids Public Schools chief of staff and executive director of public safety and school security. (Courtesy GRPS)

That led to an investigation by an outside law firm while Johnson was placed on paid leave for three weeks. Moore said he’s waiting to learn the results, though an email obtained by Target 8 shows the district had substantiated his complaint.

Moore is calling for the district to fire Johnson.

“It’s unacceptable that the district thinks it’s OK to allow somebody at that level, somebody who is the chief of staff of this district, the director of safety and school security, to directly threaten a parent and get paid administrative leave and come back to work,” Moore said.

Target 8 reached Johnson by phone, but he declined to comment.

Hendrix also declined comment but sent a statement from the district: