GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids is preparing to release cruiser dashboard camera, body camera, doorbell camera and cellphone video of a police officer shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya, the city manager said.

Lyoya, 26, died on the morning of April 4 on Nelson Avenue SE near Griggs Street. The Grand Rapids Police Department says he tried to run away from an officer, at which point there was a “lengthy fight.” Lyoya was ultimately shot.

GRPD intends to release video of the shooting this week, though it has not announced precisely when.

“I don’t have a time or date (when the video will be released), but as I said, I committed to Friday at the latest. I would have liked it to be yesterday, so I’m working on it,” Chief Eric Winstrom confirmed to News 8 Tuesday morning.

“I understand that there are several expectations of community — as well as myself, as well as you — to ensure there is full transparency in this process,” City Manager Mark Washington said during a morning city commission meeting. “I support our police chief and his commitment to release videos that will show the events of April 4 in more detail. We anticipate body-worn camera, in-car video, doorbell camera and cell phone video will be released this week.”

“We ask the public to be prepared for the chief’s press conference this week that will entail the distribution of the videos and provide more information about the evidence,” Washington added.

City commissioners went into closed session Tuesday morning to discuss an anticipated civil lawsuit stemming from Lyoya’s death. The Lyoya family has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who also represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

While the video has not yet been made public, Lyoya’s father and his interpreter have seen at least some of it. They say it shows Lyoya being shot in the back of the head. News 8 has not seen the video and cannot independently confirm what it shows.

GRPD previously said the officer’s bodycam fell off in the struggle with Lyoya, so it’s unclear how much that particular source will show. The family says that the dashcam video gives a clear view of what happened.

Chief Winstrom said he will be at Tuesday evening’s city commission meeting, where protesters are expected to speak during public comment following a march. Overflow crowds are expected.

On Tuesday morning, workers put up cement barriers around GRPD headquarters downtown.

The barriers are back. Crews are putting cement barriers around the Grand Rapids Police Dept ahead of this evening's rally demanding justice for Patrick Lyoya. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/RMsauN4Boj — Jacqueline Francis (@JFrancisTV) April 12, 2022

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure anytime a local officer uses deadly force. The agency said Monday it hopes to get its investigation to the Kent County prosecutor by the end of the week, though it admitted that was an ambitious timeline because it had not yet interviewed the officer. The officer’s attorney was on vacation last week.

The officer’s name has not been released.

—News 8’s Joe LaFurgey and Luke Stier contributed to this report.