The newly redesigned Lake Eastbrook Boulevard near The Shops at Centerpoint in southeast Grand Rapids. (June 26, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Up and down the rebuilt Lake Eastbrook Boulevard near Centerpoint mall, you can see patches of roughed-up turf where vehicles hopped the curb and took out the grass.

It’s especially bad for truck drivers.

“Honestly, it been a nightmare,” driver Jeff Soltys said.

So bad, Soltys said, that he maneuvers his box truck through the parking lot of The Shops at Centerpoint to get out to 28th Street. Lake Eastbrook provides a much shorter route but it’s just too narrow to navigate.

“Always hitting the curbs, packages in the back flying all over,” Soltys said. “Too sharp a turn. Easy for smaller cars, but for trucks, not ideal. “

Rebuilding of Lake Eastbrook Boulevard, a well-traveled side street in southeast Grand Rapids that connects 28th Street the East Beltline near Centerpoint and Woodland malls, cost $3.5 million. A $927,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation covered part of the price tag and the rest came from city’s Vital Streets Fund.

At first, the construction project was welcome news for nearby businesses. But the celebration was short-lived when lanes on the rebuilt boulevard became a problem, causing some to ask if the city goofed on the redesign.

“It wasn’t a bad design,” Grand Rapids Assistant City Engineer Cindy Irving said. “But it is a new design. And whenever we change a street, there’s always some transition in the first year as we get used to the new design.”

The project was designed to slow traffic and make Lake Eastbrook safer. A roundabout replaced the three-way stop at Sparks Drive.

Irving says at 13 feet, the lanes on the new roadway are actually wider than before the rebuild. The old roadway had four lanes: two for through traffic, a center turn lane and a bike lane.

“What we find is even if it’s painted and striped, that feels like a really wide road, and often people will drive faster. So this design was very intentional to slow the speed,” Irving said.

Irving said the addition of the boulevard and curbs appears to be at the core of drivers’ problems.

“Maybe we’ve lost our ability to take square corners, square turns. I think part of it is when you feel like the space is tight, you probably need to slow down and take a slower right- or left-hand turn,” Irving said.

Some changes have been made. Two sections of the boulevard were removed to increase the turning space for trucks.

“We did that both on the west side of the property and another drive on the east side of the property so there would be access,” Irving said.

Soltys said that has helped.

“I don’t anticipate more changes,” Irving said. “But we’re always looking at our projects and evaluating them and trying to make sure we’re meeting all of the best traffic safety standards.”

If you have a program with a Grand Rapids road, you can reach out to the city by calling 311 or going online.