GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — City commissioners approved the next steps toward ArtPrize 2.0 Tuesday, as Grand Rapids prepares for the 14th anniversary of its beloved art festival.

Late last year, ArtPrize began its transfer of power to a new consortium of organizations, including the city of Grand Rapids.

“It was important that we keep the momentum moving forward, especially with the recovery coming out of the pandemic,” said City Manager Mark Washington.

City commissioners were presented with a PowerPoint Tuesday morning as ArtPrize’s new executive director took steps to diversify venue spaces and events during the 18-day festival.

“My intention this year has been to have conversations with community partners and community member to really think about what authentic and intentional activation in other districts around the city can look like,” Catlin Whitington, executive director of ArtPrize 2.0, said. “I think it’s one thing to just have art for art’s sake. It’s another thing to try to engage the community and really develop those relations and really see what type of activations will work and what are meaningful.”

The city also approved a special event permit, which will allow fireworks on the opening day of ArtPrize 2023.

ArtPrize 2.0 runs from Sept. 14 to Oct. 1, 2023.